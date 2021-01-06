Weston Fire Department responds to structure fire

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Weston Fire Department responded to a structure fire on South Main Avenue.

People were living in the house that caught on fire and fire crews were also working on a home next door that is abandoned, according to a 5 News reporter on scene.

Fire crews are still on scene cleaning up as of 10:20 Wednesday morning, according to the Weston Fire Department.

The fire is on the same block as the old Kitsonville School.

