Weston Fire Department responds to structure fire

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Weston Fire Department responded to a structure fire on South Main Avenue.

People were living in the house that caught on fire and fire crews were also working on a home next door that is abandoned, according to a 5 News reporter on scene.

Fire crews are still on scene cleaning up as of 10:20 Wednesday morning, according to the Weston Fire Department.

The fire is on the same block as the old Kitsonville School.

