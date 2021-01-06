Advertisement

WV Rep. Carol Miller to vote against certifying the electoral college results

(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV 3rd District) plans to vote against certifying the electoral college results of the 2020 presidential election from certain states.

In a statement, Rep. Miller wrote:

“As a member of the House of Representatives, it is my constitutional duty to ensure that all Americans have access to free, fair, and accurate elections. It is because of this duty, given to me by my constituents and by the Constitution I swore to protect, that I will be voting against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election from certain states.”

Rep. Miller cites voter fraud as the reason for her vote.

