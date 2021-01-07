Alderson Broaddus Motivated for First Season in MEC

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus is motived to begin its first season in the Mountain East Conference.

The Battlers went 9-19 last year in the GMAC, but head coach Stephen Dye is looking forward to the challenges being in a new conference presents. AB will look to replace two 1,000 point scorers in Malik Bocook and Bruce Spruell.

Junior KJ Walker returns after scoring a team second-best 14 points per game. Philip Barbour alum David Shriver is also back for his junior season after ranking fourth on the team with 12 points per contest.

