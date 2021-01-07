Battlers Women’s Basketball Ready for Quesenberry Era

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus and first-year head coach Summer Quesenberry are ready to bring in a new era of Battlers women’s basketball.

Quesenberry comes to AB after serving as an assistant head coach for the Urbana men’s basketball team and is determined to rebuild a winning culture. The Battlers went 7-21 last year.

Alderson Broaddus returns three of five starters and the majority of its contributors off the bench. Senior Hannah Henderson is back after leading the team with 13 points and six rebounds per game. Junior Yolanda Florida also returns after scoring a team-second best 12 points per contest.

