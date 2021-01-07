Advertisement

Burger King to change logo; first time in 2 decades

The updated logo ditches the blue curve burger king has used since 1999.
The updated logo ditches the blue curve burger king has used since 1999.(Burger King Corporation via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burger King’s branding is getting a whopper of a makeover. The fast food giant is changing its logo for the first time in more than two decades.

The updated logo ditches the blue curve Burger King has used since 1999.

The company says the refreshed look emulates an old logo used from 1969 to 1999. The new retro-influenced look uses colors inspired by “real and delicious food,” the chain said.

The company says the refreshed look emulates an old logo used from 1969 to 1999.
The company says the refreshed look emulates an old logo used from 1969 to 1999.(Burger King Corporation via CNN Newsource)

The brand makeover includes new food packaging, new employee uniforms, and new signage in remodeled restaurants.

The full rollout of Burger King’s 19,000 global restaurants will take several years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Joe Manchin becomes most powerful Senator
Eric Eugene Ledsome
Police: Foster parent charged with sexual abuse of two foster children
COVID-19 in W.Va.: Active cases down, hospitalizations down
structure fire on South Main Avenue
Weston Fire Department responds to structure fire
Epidemiologist shares research regarding COVID-19 in schools
Epidemiologist shares research regarding COVID-19 in schools

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Capitol police chief resigns
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Didn’t get your relief payment yet? You aren’t alone
U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol unrest sparks dialogue
Kids Coping w/ violence
Capitol unrest sparks dialogue