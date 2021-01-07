Capitol unrest sparks dialogue

NCWV, W.Va (WDTV) - Local experts are weighing in on how the U.S. Capitol protest will impact our nation’s children.

The sights and sounds on television screens Wednesday out of Washington, D.C. may have been overwhelming, especially for our children.

Barbour County Clinical Psychologist Aaron Williams explains how to approach discussions on these difficult topics.

“One of the biggest challenges is that we often have kids exposed to things and their understanding of it is going to be different than how an adult is going to appreciate it so they’re going to end up feeling confused so highlighting that the children are safe and is not a direct threat to them I think is often important.” said Williams.

Williams encourages parents to limit their children’s’ exposure to these events.

“This stuff can really be kind of scary for kids and having a trusted adult to help explain what they need to without over saturating them is really important,” Williams said.

For teens, both Harrison County High School Counselors Jenna Edwards and Kristina Robinson also believe there should be open conversations between parents and their children.

“I think it’s super important that kids are active members of society and of our government whether that’s federally, locally and know current events, like they know what’s going on in the world around them,” said Edwards.

Robinson tells me that encouraging conversations is important to help children understand current issues.

“Like even with my boys, I have 13 year old twin boys and you know what happened yesterday, I talked to them about and I let them watch the news to help them make sense of what’s going on, so beginning the dialogue,” said Robinson.

