COVID-19 in W.Va.: Active cases down, hospitalizations down

Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After days of increasing COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, the West Virginia Department of Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,325 new cases. That is 191 less cases than were reported Wednesday.

The number of active cases have decreased by 23 from Wednesday. There are currently 27,603 active cases.

The daily percent positive rate went down by nearly four percent in 24 hours as it sits at 7.10%.

This comes as 66,792 of 109,440 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered.

39 new COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the DHHR bringing the total count to1,518.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 29 patients. There are 789 patients hospitalized with the virus. 219 patients are in the ICU, two more than Wednesday. 96 patients are on ventilators, six more than Wednesday.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (931), Berkeley (6,999), Boone (1,150), Braxton (599), Brooke (1,574), Cabell (5,801), Calhoun (160), Clay (271), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,941), Gilmer (457), Grant (835), Greenbrier (1,711), Hampshire (1,094), Hancock (2,083), Hardy (882), Harrison (3,438), Jackson (1,310), Jefferson (2,627), Kanawha (9,345), Lewis (622), Lincoln (871), Logan (1,854), Marion (2,252), Marshall (2,290), Mason (1,145), McDowell (1,049), Mercer (3,255), Mineral (2,207), Mingo (1,582), Monongalia (5,823), Monroe (713), Morgan (720), Nicholas (781), Ohio (2,721), Pendleton (365), Pleasants (615), Pocahontas (397), Preston (1,882), Putnam (3,220), Raleigh (3,048), Randolph (1,328), Ritchie (403), Roane (340), Summers (514), Taylor (786), Tucker (386), Tyler (415), Upshur (1,098), Wayne (1,879), Webster (181), Wetzel (777), Wirt (249), Wood (5,471), Wyoming (1,272).

