Fairmont State Ranked Second in MEC Preseason Poll

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State is ranked second in the MEC preseason poll.

The Fighting Falcons went 23-7 overall last year and 16-6 in conference play. Head coach Tim Koenig enters his second year at the helm and is ready for another championship run.

FSU returns four of five starters from last year. The team, however, will need to replace Morgantown alum Kenzie Melko-Marshall who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Melko-Marshall was named All-MEC Second Team last year averaging 15 points and five rebounds a year ago.

Back for year two is Dale Bonner who was named the MEC Freshman of the Year. Bonner averaged a team-high 18 points and five rebounds game and was named All-MEC First Team. Also returning is first team selection Cole VonHandorf who notched 16 points per contest. Isaiah Sanders and Przyemyslaw Golek are other starters back for FSU.

The full MEC Preseason Men’s Basketball Poll is listed below.

2021 MEC Preseason Basketball Poll

1. West Liberty -- 121 (11)

2. Fairmont State -- 111 (1)

3. Charleston -- 99

4. WV State -- 93

5. Wheeling -- 77

6. Concord -- 65

7. Glenville State -- 57

8. Notre Dame -- 52

9. Alderson Broaddus -- 35

10. WV Wesleyan -- 32

11. Davis & Elkins -- 29

12. Frostburg State -- 21

