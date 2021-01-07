Fairmont State Women’s Basketball Eager to Take Next Steps

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State women’s basketball took positive steps forward last year finishing over .500 record in conference play for the first time since 2017.

Entering year two at the helm, Stephanie Anderson and her Fighting Falcons are excited to continue that momentum into 2021. FSU returns numerous key contributors from last year’s team but must replace Rachel Laskody. The Morgantown alum earned All-MEC Second Team honors averaging 14 points and eight rebounds per game last season.

However, returning is Fairmont State’s leading scorer senior Sierra Kotchman who notched 20 points per contest last year. Seniors Kamrin Weimer and North Marion alum Presley Tuttle are other experienced returners for the Fighting Falcons.

