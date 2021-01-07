Advertisement

Fairmont State Women’s Basketball Eager to Take Next Steps

2019-2020: 15-15 overall, 12-10 MEC
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State women’s basketball took positive steps forward last year finishing over .500 record in conference play for the first time since 2017.

Entering year two at the helm, Stephanie Anderson and her Fighting Falcons are excited to continue that momentum into 2021. FSU returns numerous key contributors from last year’s team but must replace Rachel Laskody. The Morgantown alum earned All-MEC Second Team honors averaging 14 points and eight rebounds per game last season.

However, returning is Fairmont State’s leading scorer senior Sierra Kotchman who notched 20 points per contest last year. Seniors Kamrin Weimer and North Marion alum Presley Tuttle are other experienced returners for the Fighting Falcons.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Joe Manchin becomes most powerful Senator
Eric Eugene Ledsome
Police: Foster parent charged with sexual abuse of two foster children
COVID-19 in W.Va.: Active cases down, hospitalizations down
structure fire on South Main Avenue
Weston Fire Department responds to structure fire
Epidemiologist shares research regarding COVID-19 in schools
Epidemiologist shares research regarding COVID-19 in schools

Latest News

Rick Hill
Trinity Names Hill Interim Boys Basketball Head Coach
Derek Culver
WVU’s Culver Named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List
WVU fans
WVU Prohibiting Spectators Through Jan. 24
Fairmont State women's basketball
Fairmont State Women’s Basketball Pauses Team Activities
Alderson Broaddus women's basketball
Battlers Women’s Basketball Ready for Quesenberry Era