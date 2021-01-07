Fairmont State Women’s Basketball Pauses Team Activities

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State women’s basketball has paused team activities due to COVID-19 protocols, athletic director Greg Bamberger announced.

The Fighting Falcons season-opener Thursday at West Virginia Wesleyan and home-opener Sunday against Davis & Elkins have been postponed. The schools will work together to reschedule the games for later in the season.

FSU is next set to host West Liberty on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

