Advertisement

Fairmont State Women’s Basketball Pauses Team Activities

First two games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State women’s basketball has paused team activities due to COVID-19 protocols, athletic director Greg Bamberger announced.

The Fighting Falcons season-opener Thursday at West Virginia Wesleyan and home-opener Sunday against Davis & Elkins have been postponed. The schools will work together to reschedule the games for later in the season.

FSU is next set to host West Liberty on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Joe Manchin becomes most powerful Senator
Eric Eugene Ledsome
Police: Foster parent charged with sexual abuse of two foster children
COVID-19 in W.Va.: Active cases down, hospitalizations down
structure fire on South Main Avenue
Weston Fire Department responds to structure fire
Epidemiologist shares research regarding COVID-19 in schools
Epidemiologist shares research regarding COVID-19 in schools

Latest News

Rick Hill
Trinity Names Hill Interim Boys Basketball Head Coach
Derek Culver
WVU’s Culver Named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List
WVU fans
WVU Prohibiting Spectators Through Jan. 24
Alderson Broaddus women's basketball
Battlers Women’s Basketball Ready for Quesenberry Era