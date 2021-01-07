Freshman delegate Derrick Evans livestreamed himself among mob storming U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTV) - Delegate Derrick Evans (R-Wayne) was among the crowd of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday during the Congress’ joint session to certify the electoral college vote.

During the siege, Del. Evans livestreamed on his Facebook. In that now-deleted video, the delegate is heard yelling “Derrick Evans is in!” and telling a Capitol Police officer that the insurrection was not personal. Del. Evans is also heard telling other rioters not to do any property damage on the Capitol.

“I have not spoken to Delegate Evans about today’s events, I don’t know the specifics of his involvement, I have only seen what has been posted on social media so far, and I’m sure more details may come out soon. He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today.”

In a Facebook post, Del. Evans says that he was acting as a “independent member of the media to film history.”

But in comments in another post about the rally Wednesday, Del. Evans commented that he was going to the Capitol to stand up to liberals.

It’s obvious liberals aren’t used to an elected official who’s willing to stand up to them. They are used to being ignored or someone backpedaling. These liberals don’t hate me. They hate conservatives and Christian values. I just happen to be standing in their way.

Tonight, both sides of the aisle have condemned the actions on the Capitol.

The West Virginia Democratic Party has called for the removal of Del. Evans from the House of Delegates.

“We have issued a statement. We have sent a letter to Speaker Hanshaw and we want to see some action,” said Belinda Biafore, the Chairperson of the West Virginia Democratic Party.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin said there was no place for Del. Evans in the state legislature. A change.org petition was created Wednesday night calling for the delegate’s removal. It currently contains over 30,000 signatures.

Delegate Derrick Evans not only participated in this violent, intentional disruption of government; he helped lead a group that he organized to travel to Washington, D.C. to cause this chaos. This chaos unfortunately resulted in many people being displaced, hurt and contributed to the death of one woman.

Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw has yet to say whether he will issue disciplinary action against Del. Evans, but did hint at potential criminal action in a statement Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell also hinted at potential criminal charges in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“Anytime anyone violates federal law, he or she is subject to prosecution. This includes the actions seen yesterday at the U.S. Capitol Building. If we determine jurisdiction and evidence warrants prosecution in the Northern District of West Virginia, I will not hesitate to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,”

Del. Evans was sworn into the House of Representatives in December.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.