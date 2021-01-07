Advertisement

Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s judiciary says it has issued an arrest warrant for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year.

The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad’s investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court’s media office said.

The two were killed outside the capital’s airport last January.

Al-Muhandis was the deputy leader of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group composed of an array of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Joe Manchin becomes most powerful Senator
Eric Eugene Ledsome
Police: Foster parent charged with sexual abuse of two foster children
COVID-19 in W.Va.: Active cases down, hospitalizations down
structure fire on South Main Avenue
Weston Fire Department responds to structure fire
Epidemiologist shares research regarding COVID-19 in schools
Epidemiologist shares research regarding COVID-19 in schools

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Capitol police chief resigns
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Didn’t get your relief payment yet? You aren’t alone
U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol unrest sparks dialogue
Kids Coping w/ violence
Capitol unrest sparks dialogue