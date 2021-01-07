Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 7, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be another cloudy afternoon, albeit with some breaks in the clouds and some sunshine. Highs will stay in the 30s, similar to what they have been for the past few days. Any breaks in the clouds will most likely take place in the late-afternoon to early-evening. Overnight, temperatures dip down to the upper-20s to low-30s, similar to the past few nights. Clouds start coming from the west, owing to a low-pressure system in the south. That system stays south of NCWV on Friday, so our region will see clouds and, maybe, an isolated snow flurry, but otherwise remain dry. Areas in southern WV, on the other hand, will see higher chances of precipitation. We’ll then dry out by Saturday, with skies becoming partly clear and highs in the mid-30s. Sunday will be a little warmer, with more partly clear skies. Next week, a low-pressure system will likely push south of WV, bringing some rain and snow showers from Monday night into Tuesday. While it’s too far out to see how much precipitation we’ll get from the system, the extent of the system will mean that we’re keeping an eye on it to see what will happen. In short, try to enjoy the dry weather for the next few days.

Today: It’s going to be a mix of Sun and clouds, with admittedly more clouds than Sun, but at least we’ll see some sunshine after several days without it. Still in the 30s, however. High: 36.

Tonight: Clouds pour in from the west as a low-pressure system approaches from the west, although the system is still expected to stay south of WV. Low: 27.

Friday: Clouds still come from the west, as a low-pressure system moves south of WV. If you’re heading into the very southern portions of WV, you might see some precipitation, but in northern WV, it’s just clouds. High: 38.

Saturday: We’ll at least see partly sunny skies, although some areas might see a lot more sunshine than that. We’ll still be in the 30s, however. High: 35.

