Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 7, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good evening everyone!! Well if you missed seeing the sunshine today then you most likely won’t get your next chance to see it until Saturday. But it promises to be a good weekend!! First, it has continued to be cloudy to mostly cloudy today across much of the area today with temperatures peaking out in the mid to high 30′s, still below average, which has been the trend all week. Some of us saw some breaks in the clouds, but overall we stayed dreary and dull. Clouds will be thickening back in this evening as a weather system to the south will pass by. Likely most of us will only see the overcast skies from that, but places south could see a few flurries on Friday. Once that system moves away, we will begin to see clouds slowly breaking up through the weekend, with more sun expected each day. Sunday could be a mostly sunny day with highs reaching into the low 40′s, great for a mini day trip. Monday also looks to be a good day, with maybe a few more clouds and temperatures average or slightly above.

Tonight: Increasing clouds: Low 25

Friday: Cloudy to mostly cloudy, some light snow flurries south: High 39

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 37

Sunday: Sunny. High: 41

