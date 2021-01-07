Trinity Names Hill Interim Boys Basketball Head Coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity has named Rick Hill as its interim boys basketball head coach.

Hill spent the last three years coaching girls basketball at the middle school level and has AAU coaching experience. During the fall, he is an assistant coach for the TCHS varsity football team and was also a head football coach at the middle school level. Hill played collegiately at California (Pa.) and has been a basketball referee.

Former Warriors boys basketball head coach and athletic director John Fowkes left the school last April. Then, Trinity hired former Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball head coach Roy Boggess as athletic director and boys basketball head coach in July. However, he was eventually removed from those positions last month.

The Warriors are looking to return to the state tournament after not earning a spot last year.

