West Virginia University extends ban on fans at home games

WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC
WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has extended a ban on fans attending home athletic events through Jan. 24 due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

The university said Wednesday that only families and guests of the players and coaching staffs along with essential game personnel will be admitted to the events on the Morgantown campus.

“We continue to be disappointed not to allow fans at our home indoor events, but quite frankly, COVID-19 is not yet under control,” athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement.

