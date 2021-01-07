When should you expect to receive your stimulus check?

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A second round of stimulus payments are on the way, so when will eligible individuals and families receive the money?

The first of those payments started going out on Dec. 29. You may have seen it pending in your account, but the funds officially became available Monday. The payments will continue to be sent through Jan. 15, but anyone eligible who isn’t automatically sent the money by then will have to claim it on their 2020 tax return.

Paper checks or debit cards will be sent to those who don’t already have a bank account on file with the IRS. People can also check the status of both their first and second stimulus payments by using the internal revenue service’s online tool.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.