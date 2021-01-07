Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Jan. 7.

John Halterman: Hey business owners, I want you to pay attention because I want to teach you a way to get easy money, where someone else is actually going to pay for it for you. Now, you’re thinking, what are you talking about? Well as we all know, 2020 was rough with the pandemic. There’s now a second round of stimulus package that’s been offered by the federal government. They’ve created a new forgivable loan and it has nothing to do with the PPP. What I’m talking about here is the 504 micro-loans from the SBA. If you get that loan or have that loan, the federal government will make eight principal and interest payments for you. Again, you’re getting the money, they’re making the payments. Unprecedented. So, that’s what we do for our clients. We help them get in situations where they know things about money, to where they may not have known without us. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

