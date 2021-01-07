WVDEP accepting applications for 2021 Make It Shine Environmental Teacher of the Year award

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is looking for applications for the 2021 Make It Shine Environmental Teacher of the Year awards, which must be submitted by February 14, 2021. Elementary, middle, and high school teachers are eligible for the award, and must be in teaching positions that are full-time or part-time, or volunteer in a classroom setting in any public, private, or charter school (with a program that has been established for at least one year). Teachers can nominate themselves or anyone familiar with the teacher’s environmental program can provide a nomination.

The winners will be selected based on how well they demonstrate environmental leadership by creating activities, lesson plans, and programs that support care for our ecosystems and life on Earth. Each winner will receive a $500 personal award, as well as a $1,000 award, which will be used for the promotion STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs at their school.

Last year, the 2020 Environmental Teachers of the Year were: Tonya Harper of Malden Elementary School in Kanawha County, Suha Beck of Westwood Middle School in Monongalia County, and Gretchen Cremann of Moorefield High School in Hardy County. In order to make a nomination, head to: https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/wvmis/Pages/default.aspx

For additional information, you may contact Annette Hoskins at: Annette.L.Hoskins@wv.gov or call 1-800-322-5530.

