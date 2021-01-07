WVU Prohibiting Spectators Through Jan. 24

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU athletics department has announced that spectators will not be allowed to attend indoor home sporting events through Jan. 24.

The decision was made due to the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. After Jan. 25, fan guidelines will be reviewed again by local public health officials.

“We continue to be disappointed not to allow fans at our home indoor events, but quite frankly, COVID-19 is not yet under control,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “We know that our hospitals and medical professionals continue to be very busy in managing this pandemic, and it is just not safe right now for our fans, staff, student-athletes and community to welcome spectators at our home events. We can’t wait for the day when that will not be the case.”

