WVU’s Culver Named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

Junior forward is one of 25 players to earn honor
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU junior forward Derek Culver has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Watch List.

Culver is one of 25 players voted to the list by college basketball experts who are most likely to win the nation’s most valuable player award. He leads the Big 12 with 10 rebounds per game and ranks 12th in the conference averaging 14 points per contest.

