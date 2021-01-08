BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Bill Reeder, 88, of Cowen was called home by his Lord and Savior on January 7th, 2021 at the Bowers Hospice House of Beckley after a short illness. He was born in Summersville, WV on October 10, 1932 to the late Victor and Gladys Chapman Reeder. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were two brothers, Fulton “Dwain” and Robert “Bob” Reeder and a grandson Jeffrey Todd Isaacs. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. He worked for Island Creek Coal Co. for 20 years until he was disabled in a serious mining accident in 1988. He loved his job and his coal mining “buddies” and fondly told funny stories about his experiences. He was a Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Cowen and cherished his church family dearly. Bill was happiest outdoors especially fly fishing with his buddy Rev. Ken Shiflet and setting in his “office” under the trees feeding and watching the birds, squirrels and other wildlife that visited him there. He will be remembered for his happy soul, quick wit, sense of humor and dedication to his family. Bill never met a stranger and will be sadly missed and forever loved, but never forgotten. Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years Sally Ann Snyder Reeder; daughters Melissa (Dexter) Beckett of Cowen, WV, Carrie (Steve) Isaacs of Waynesboro, VA; son Steve (Evon) Snyder of Webster Springs, WV. He is also survived by a grandson Jonathan Isaacs of Charlottesville, VA and granddaughters Christina (Sina) Kagieni and Annabella Snyder both of Morgantown, WV “People may forget what you said, forget what you did, but will never forget how you made them feel” The Family would like to thank Dr. Trenbath and the Nurses and Staff at the Summersville Memorial Hospital for the excellent care Bill received and the kind support provided the family during this difficult time. Service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Cowen First Baptist Church with Dr. Ken Shiflet officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of Flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be sent to: Hospice of Southern West Virginia PO Box 1472 Beckley, WV 25802 info@hospiceofsouthernwv.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Reeder family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the State of West Virginia and the CDC, including the wearing of facial coverings.

