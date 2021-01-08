Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Harrison County Friday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, crews were called on scene at 1:10 a.m. to Lucas Road in Shinnston.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

Harrison County EMS, along with Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Nutter Fort, Shinnston, Spelter, Wallace and Worthington Fire Departments responded.

