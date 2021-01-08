Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

Emergency crews were called to the fire at 1:10 a.m. Friday morning.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:00 AM EST
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Harrison County Friday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, crews were called on scene at 1:10 a.m. to Lucas Road in Shinnston.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

Harrison County EMS, along with Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Nutter Fort, Shinnston, Spelter, Wallace and Worthington Fire Departments responded.

Stick with 5 news as this story develops.

