Fairmont State pulls away from WV Wesleyan, 110-85 to open season

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight players scored in double figures as Fairmont State (1-0) pulled away from West Virginia Wesleyan (0-1) in its MEC opener, 110-85.

Senior guard Cole VonHandorf led all scorers with 18 points. He netted his 1,000 career point in the first half on a transition triple.

The Bobcats were led by 12 points each from Jaret Mullooly, Ross Young & Cameron Ramage.

Reigning MEC freshman of the year Dale Bonner netted 15 while Przemyslaw Golek, Ilisia Washington and Seth Younkin each added 13.

James Madison transfer guard & Fairmont Senior product Zyon Dobbs netted 10 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in his Falcon debut.

Here’s a look at the rest of the scores from across the Mountain East Conference on opening night:

