Fairmont’s Wilfong enters year two with WVWC women’s basketball

Averaged 7 points & 3 rebounds in freshman season
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:11 AM EST
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan guard Courtney Wilfong is chomping at the bit to begin her sophomore campaign.

She spent the entirety of the offseason working out at Gorilla Fitness in Clarksburg. Like the rest of her teammates, Wilfong was not able to practice with her team in the fall because WVWC was under remote learning in the fall semester.

The Fairmont Senior product averaged 7 points and 3 rebounds in her rookie campaign and started 27/28 games at the guard position.

The Bobcats open their season on Sunday at Frostburg State at 2 p.m.

