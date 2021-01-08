Advertisement

FBI offers $50,000 reward for information on pipe bombs found in D.C.

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is looking for the person or persons responsible for placing pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee offices on Wednesday.

The agency released a bulletin with a photo of the person of interest.

The FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information on the suspect.

It is unclear how the person in the bulletin is related to the pipe bomb incidents.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
W.Va. Delegate Derrick Evans federally charged for storming U.S. Capitol
Police car
Routine traffic stop leads to methamphetamine and concealed weapon discovery
Senator Joe Manchin becomes most powerful Senator
Crews respond to Harrison County fire
Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County
Stimulus Money
When should you expect to receive your stimulus check?

Latest News

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered
Doctor Kelsie Snow presenting a syringe to students as part of a practice run.
Barbour County educators roll up their sleeves
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Derrick Evans announces his resignation from W.Va. House of Delegates
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump pressured Georgia to ‘find the fraud’ in earlier call
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Man allegedly seen with painted face, horned hat during Capitol riot arrested