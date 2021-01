BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Jeffrey Carl Swisher 61 of Peadlittle Road, Thornton passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Fl. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. Please call the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home at 304-265-1570 for more information.

