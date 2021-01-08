BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Jerry Anthony Berardi, 75, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Wheeling on February 9, 1945, to Dr. Henry M. Berardi and Virginia (Lloyd) Berardi. He was a graduate of Wakefield High School in Arlington, VA. He later attended Trinity College in San Antonio, TX, during which time he was able to travel the world with Saturn Airways. Thereafter, Jerry went on to graduate from the University of Baltimore School of Law. During his time in Maryland, he found and married Betty, and later became the father of twins. Before finishing his Juris Doctorate, he also ran for Maryland State Senator to be a voice for those in his community. This was the beginning of a long life spent serving the needs of others. While Jerry pursued a variety of business ventures throughout his career, he exhibited a selfless and giving spirit with both time and talent. Jerry was an active member of numerous faith-based and service organizations, namely the Knights of Columbus and the Clarksburg Mission. A devout and practicing Roman Catholic, Jerry was longtime eucharistic minister at his home parish of All Saints in Bridgeport. A special honor of his each year was to carry the Crucifix and Holy Rosary during the mass processions of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. Jerry made it a particular point to seek out those who were suffering through his involvement with Hospice. He liked to spend his free time at the Mason House where he often served food to the residents, and would take them on the occasional excursion. Jerry was a great friend to a particular gentleman named Jim who suffered from ALS, and Jim was always at Sunday mass with the Berardi family. When he was not doing something for the church or charitable pursuits, Jerry enjoyed time at home with his family. One of his great loves was playing chess, and more importantly, teaching the game to others. Jerry was a longtime supporter of the Sierra Club. He also loved the law, watching the news, discussing current events, and cheering on the Mountaineers. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty (Kimble) Berardi of Bridgeport; his mother, Virginia (Lloyd) Berardi of Bridgeport; his son, Brent Anthony Berardi of Bridgeport; his daughter, Dawn Elizabeth Berardi of Bridgeport; grandchildren, Lindsey Marie Berardi and Ian Anthony Berardi, both of Morgantown; and his in-laws, Morris and Jean Superczynski, also both of Bridgeport. He is also survived his sister, Lori Berardi Gemondo, Bridgeport, his nephew, Christopher Michael Gemondo, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and his niece, Elleyse Nicole Gemondo, of Charleston, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Henry M. Berardi. Condolences to the Berardi Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com A private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry will be held at All Saints Catholic Church with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant, and he will be laid to rest at Bridgeport Cemetery. Due to current health guidelines, the services will be limited to immediate family. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

