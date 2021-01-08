BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Mary Louise Paugh, 87, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born October 24, 1933, in Philippi, WV; a daughter of the late Ernest Ernie and Ruth (Titchnell) Lantz. Mary was a waitress at Pat’s Green Top and Poky Dot Restaurants. She was devoted to her husband, her loving children, and her grandchildren. Mary enjoyed sewing and quilting. Mary is survived by her sons, Richard Paugh and John Paugh and his wife, Kimberly, both of Fairmont; her daughters, Catherine Whitehair and her husband, Jess of Clarksburg, Patricia Ann Paugh of Fairmont, Nancy Jean Fluharty of Plum Run; her grandchildren, Terri Miller, Richard Harvey, Shawn White, Tammy Valentine, Melisa Carmen, Simona Carpenter, Erika Wright and Raymond Paugh; and several great grandchildren; her brothers, David Lantz of Clarksburg and Melvin Chuck Lantz; her sister, Genevieve Ginny America of Parkersburg. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Roscoe Douglas Paugh; brothers, Ernest Billy Lantz, Troy Buddy Lantz and Daryl Lantz; her sister, Opal Anglin. In keeping with her wishes, Mary will be cremated. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.