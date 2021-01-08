Advertisement

Mary Louise Paugh

Arelene F. Ballard Queen
Arelene F. Ballard Queen(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Mary Louise Paugh, 87, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born October 24, 1933, in Philippi, WV; a daughter of the late Ernest Ernie and Ruth (Titchnell) Lantz. Mary was a waitress at Pat’s Green Top and Poky Dot Restaurants. She was devoted to her husband, her loving children, and her grandchildren.  Mary enjoyed sewing and quilting. Mary is survived by her sons, Richard Paugh and John Paugh and his wife, Kimberly, both of Fairmont; her daughters, Catherine Whitehair and her husband, Jess of Clarksburg, Patricia Ann Paugh of Fairmont, Nancy Jean Fluharty of Plum Run; her grandchildren, Terri Miller, Richard Harvey, Shawn White, Tammy Valentine, Melisa Carmen,  Simona Carpenter, Erika Wright and Raymond Paugh; and several great grandchildren; her brothers, David Lantz of Clarksburg and Melvin Chuck Lantz; her sister, Genevieve Ginny America of Parkersburg. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Roscoe Douglas Paugh; brothers, Ernest Billy Lantz, Troy Buddy Lantz and Daryl Lantz; her sister, Opal Anglin. In keeping with her wishes, Mary will be cremated. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
W.Va. Delegate Derrick Evans federally charged for storming U.S. Capitol
Police car
Routine traffic stop leads to methamphetamine and concealed weapon discovery
Senator Joe Manchin becomes most powerful Senator
Crews respond to Harrison County fire
Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County
Stimulus Money
When should you expect to receive your stimulus check?

Latest News

Robert “Toby” Dale Allman
Robert “Toby” Dale Allman
Jerry Berardi
Jerry Anthony Berardi
Arelene F. Ballard Queen
Jeffrey Carl Swisher
Ronnie Aimy Cochran
Ronnie Aimy Cochran