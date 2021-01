BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Mary Louise Wagner 91 of N. Pike Street, Grafton passed away January 8, 2021 at the Grafton City Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Please contact the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home at 304-265-1570 or check funeral home web page for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.