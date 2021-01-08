Robert “Toby” Dale Allman, 89, of Jane Lew, awakened to eternal life on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He passed after an extended stay under the compassionate care of River Oaks Nursing Home and special caregiver, Beth. He was born in Jane Lew on February 11, 1931, a son of the late June William and Bertha Marie Clark Allman. On December 26, 1952, Toby married the love of his life, Leona Mae Beeson. They shared 61 wonderful years of marriage together before her passing on January 30, 2014. They have been reunited to extend their 61 amazing years to eternity. In addition to his parents and wife, Toby was preceded in death by one brother, William Allman; eight sisters: Rose Kovach, Patty Lake, Carol Hicks, Shirley Allman, Mildred Jenson, Melva Ehrnschwender, Helen Wilds, and Mary Dennison; infant twin siblings: Bernard and Bernadine Allman; and one daughter-in-law, Bonnie Allman. Forever cherishing their memories of Toby’s wise and fun nature are two sons: Robert “Bobby” Allman, and Stephen “Steve” Allman and wife, Patty, both of Jane Lew; two daughters: Pamela Honeycutt and husband, Dave, of Morgantown, and Malissa White and husband, Jeff, of Weston; nine grandchildren: Amber Wilson and husband, Jeff, Robert “Todd” Allman and wife, Robin, Brian Allman and companion, Marisa Meadows, Amy Foster and husband, Brad, Kenny Honeycutt and wife, Kacey, Kevin Honeycutt and wife, Holly, Keith Honeycutt and wife, Stephanie, Brandon White, and Justin White; nine great-grandchildren: Robert “Connor”, Gunnar, Landon, Madison, Brayden, Brody, Bentley, Blake, and Lilith; two brothers: Rodney Allman of Jane Lew, and James Allman of Buckhannon; and several nieces and nephews. Toby joined the United States Navy in 1948. He served his country proudly for over 3 years during the Korean War. He worked for over 60 years as a plumber and member of the Plumber and Pipe Fitters Local #152. He spent several years with Stuart-McMunn Company in Clarksburg as a supervisor. Toby was also a member of Jane Lew United Methodist Church, a former cub scout master in Jane Lew, and a previous member of the Jane Lew PSD Board. He loved spending time outdoors in the Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. Whether he was hunting, fishing, or camping Toby was most at home outside. He also enjoyed tinkering in his workshop and was a great problem solver. More than anything, Toby treasured spending time with his family. He loved playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and joking around with them. His remarkable quick wit and sense of humor made him a joy to be around. Toby was a loving husband, father, and papaw and will be missed by all who knew him. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021. Funeral Services will be held in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 with Reverend Ronnie Beeson and Reverend Ronald C. Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Robert “Toby” Dale Allman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.