BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Ronnie Aimy Cochran, 74, of Jane Lew, gained his wings on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Clarksburg on November 25, 1946, a son of the late James Edward and Mabel Helen Ash Cochran. On April 18, 1966, Ronnie married the love of his life, Sandra Jo Rose. Together they shared 51 wonderful years of marriage and the joys of raising their three sons before her passing on May 22, 2017. Ronnie and Sandra have been reunited to share eternity. His godly and hardworking nature will be carried on by three sons: Ronald L. Cochran and wife, Susan, and William Cochran and wife, Michele, both of Good Hope, and Robert Cochran and wife, Amy, of Buckhannon; three grandchildren: Aaron Lee Crislip Cochran and wife, Chelsea of Bridgeport, Vincent Cochran and fiancé, Crystal Ryan, of Buckhannon, and Derek Dunham of Buckhannon; one sister, Roberta Gray and husband, Leonard, of Good Hope; three brothers: Johnny Cochran and wife, Sheila, of Youngstown, OH, Jackie Currey of Florida, and Robert Cochran and wife, Teresa, Greenville, SC; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents and wife, Ronnie was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by six sisters: Dorthey Cochran, Patty Childen, Barbara Swiger, Martha Wilson, Mettie Joyce, and Tiney Cochran; and three brothers: Chester Cochran, Marvin Cochran, and Junior Cochran. Ronnie graduated from Roosevelt-Wilson High School in 1965. He was a member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Ronnie’s devotion to the Lord was the guiding light of his life and was followed very closely by his dedication to his family. Ronnie loved his wife with all his heart and their boys and grandchildren were his pride and joy. Because he felt it was important to provide for his family, Ronnie instilled his hard work ethic in his boys. Over the years, he held various jobs with companies including Industrial Block Factory, Bills Construction Company, Home Ruffing Siding Company, Hartland and Planning Mill Company, Hinkle Farm, Hazel Atlas Glass Company, and retired from Clarks Meadow Gold Dairy. Ronnie enjoyed mowing grass and playing basketball, but his favorite moments were those spent with his wife, sons, and grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him, but his loved ones will take comfort knowing he has been reunited with the love of his life. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Funeral Services will be held in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 with Pastor Jeff Williamson officiating. Interment will follow at Stonewall Park Cemetery in Clarksburg. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Ronnie Aimy Cochran. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

