Routine traffic stop leads to methamphetamine and concealed weapon discovery

Police car
Police car(AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On January 6 2021 in Harrison County, an officer performed a routine traffic stop after observing that a driver was not wearing his seatbelt. Two additional officers arrived on the scene of the traffic stop after the driver was unable to provide proof of registration. A K-9 partner conducted a “free air” sniff of the vehicle shortly thereafter, and alerted the officers to the presence of narcotics.

With this information, officers we able to conduct a probable search of the vehicle, where they located “a large sum of U.S. currency”. The driver of the vehicle was also found to be in the possession of methamphetamine and heroin. When the vehicle was searched further, a loaded .38 Smith and Wesson revolver was located in the center console, as well as plastic bags with a white substance and digital scales. These items implied that the driver was “engaged in the sale and acquisition of narcotics” according to police reports.

When criminal histories were conducted on the driver and passenger, it was discovered that the passenger had been convicted of Delivery of a Controlled Substance on September 10, 2015 by the Clarksburg Police Department, and the driver had been convicted of Vehicle Theft on February 2, 2016 by the Colorado State Police. The driver has since been charged for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a concealed weapon by a prohibited person.

