Stills become first Mountaineer Consensus All-American since 2006

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior defensive lineman Darius stills is a Consensus All-American.

The distinction is given to a player that picks up a majority of the first team All-America honors from the five All-America teams recognized by the NCAA.

Stills was named a first teamer by the AP, Sporting News, USA Today, Bleacher Report & ESPN.

He played his last game as a Mountaineer at the Liberty Bowl & is currently training for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The culmination of a decorated career playing for his home state – @DariusStills56 is an NCAA Consensus All-American.#HailWV | #TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/BJuzo9uIU9 — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) January 8, 2021

