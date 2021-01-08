Advertisement

Stills become first Mountaineer Consensus All-American since 2006

Garnered 5 first team All-America honors
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior defensive lineman Darius stills is a Consensus All-American.

The distinction is given to a player that picks up a majority of the first team All-America honors from the five All-America teams recognized by the NCAA.

Stills was named a first teamer by the AP, Sporting News, USA Today, Bleacher Report & ESPN.

He played his last game as a Mountaineer at the Liberty Bowl & is currently training for the 2021 NFL Draft.

