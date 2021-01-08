Advertisement

Stimulus payments: Where are you?

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of Americans may have to wait a little longer to get their stimulus payments from the federal government, because of a distribution glitch.

Intuit TurboTax says millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some people may not have received their payments at all.

One banking industry source says roughly 13 million people may have been affected.

Those most likely to be impacted used refund anticipation loans or similar products.

In those cases, stimulus payments may have been directed to a temporary bank account set up by the online tax preparation firm they used when filing their 2019 tax return.

It might also have affected some people who changed banks recently and the IRS wasn’t given their new checking account information yet.

The IRS said Friday it’s taking immediate steps to redirect payments to the correct accounts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
W.Va. Delegate Derrick Evans federally charged for storming U.S. Capitol
Police car
Routine traffic stop leads to methamphetamine and concealed weapon discovery
Senator Joe Manchin becomes most powerful Senator
Crews respond to Harrison County fire
Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County
Stimulus Money
When should you expect to receive your stimulus check?

Latest News

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered
Doctor Kelsie Snow presenting a syringe to students as part of a practice run.
Barbour County educators roll up their sleeves
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Derrick Evans announces his resignation from W.Va. House of Delegates
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump pressured Georgia to ‘find the fraud’ in earlier call
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Man allegedly seen with painted face, horned hat during Capitol riot arrested