W.Va. Delegate Derrick Evans federally charged for storming U.S. Capitol

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec. 14, 2020, in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Evans recorded video of himself and fellow supporters of President Trump storming the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.(PERRY BENNETT/WEST VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE VIA AP)
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST
WASHINGTON, DC (WDTV) - During a national press call, Ken Kohl of the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West Virginia District 19 Delegate Derrick Evans has been federally charged for his role in invading the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“I just received word that we have now a signed complaint against a delegate who serves in the West Virginia Legislature,” said Kohl.

According to charging documents released by the U.S. Attorney’s office, Evans is charged with entering a restricted building without lawful authority and entering the House of Congress “with the intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of official business.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation filed the charging documents Friday. Special Agent David DiMarco outlines several posts on Evans’ Facebook showing that the delegate went to the Capitol with intent to act as an activist rather than an “independent member of the media” as Evans claims.

This is a part of 55 other cases that the US Attorney’s office are persuing and one of the 15 federal charges announced today.

At this moment, Del. Evans is still a member of the state legislature and, according to a statement by his lawyer, he has no intent to resign. However, there are growing calls by state lawmakers as well as a petition with over 30,000 signatures, calling for the delegate’s removal.

