Alderson Broaddus wins first game as member of MEC

Battlers downed Wheeling, 85-79
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus men’s basketball picked up its first win as a member of the Mountain East Conference in its season opener, 85-79 over Wheeling.

The Battlers were led by 21 points from Philip Barbour product David Shriver and 12 points & 13 rebounds from JUCO transfer forward Lacey Watson.

AB hosts preseason conference favorite West Liberty on Sunday at 4 p.m.

