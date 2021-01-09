Alderson Broaddus wins first game as member of MEC
Battlers downed Wheeling, 85-79
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus men’s basketball picked up its first win as a member of the Mountain East Conference in its season opener, 85-79 over Wheeling.
The Battlers were led by 21 points from Philip Barbour product David Shriver and 12 points & 13 rebounds from JUCO transfer forward Lacey Watson.
AB hosts preseason conference favorite West Liberty on Sunday at 4 p.m.
