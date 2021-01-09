Alderson Broaddus wins first game as member of MEC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus men’s basketball picked up its first win as a member of the Mountain East Conference in its season opener, 85-79 over Wheeling.

The Battlers were led by 21 points from Philip Barbour product David Shriver and 12 points & 13 rebounds from JUCO transfer forward Lacey Watson.

AB hosts preseason conference favorite West Liberty on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.