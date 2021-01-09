Anna Hamelin’s Evening Forecast | January 8th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be clear but chilly, and we remain dry. When the sun rises tomorrow, it is there to stay, and we have a very sunny Sunday. Our temperatures rise to the low 40s, and we have a calm day. Temperatures drop down into the mid 20s overnight, and we do see some cloud cover passing through overnight. However, we clear up by noon, giving way to a sunny Monday afternoon. It is another warm and sunny day, with overnight temperatures in the mid 20s again. Tuesday is slightly chillier with partly cloudy skies, as we stay just below 40. Those partly cloudy skies hang around for Wednesday, and we warm back up to 40. Thursday is slightly warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 40s, though more clouds move in, making for a mostly cloudy day. Friday is cloudy to start, but precipitation moves in overnight, bringing rain late and some snow overnight. These mixed snow flurries and rain showers continue into Saturday morning, bringing slick roads for the morning. However, the precipitation tapers off in the evening as a high pressure system sets in. The start to the week will be sunny and warm, with beautiful skies!

Tonight: we stay clear and calm, but chilly. Low: 26.

Sunday: A sunny day with warm temperatures. High: 42.

Monday: Morning clouds with afternoon sun. High: 42.

Tuesday: Slightly chillier, but still plenty of sunshine. High: 39.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.