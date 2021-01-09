Anna Hamelin’s Evening Forecast | January 8th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We woke up to cloudy skies but the cloud cover decreased slightly as we warmed up to the upper 30s for the day. We stay dry and calm overnight, allowing our temperatures to drop into the low 20s for tonight’s low. Then, we stay in the mid 30s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, again dropping into those low 20s overnight. Sunday will be a sunny day for the first time in a while, with calm winds and a high in the upper 30s, and Monday will be mostly sunny with the chance for a few clouds. Temperatures will be around 40 on Monday, and we stay dry. Tuesday, some of those clouds come back, but it looks like we stay mostly dry, with a small chance that a low pressure system to our South could push up some moisture in the evening hours. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but dry, with temperatures still sitting in the upper 30s, and Thursday looks cloudy but dry as well. However, a low pressure system to our North could bring some precipitation headed into Friday, but this system is a long way off, so we will continue to monitor its development as it approaches.

Tonight: Decreasing cloud cover allows our temperature to fall into the low 20s, but we remain calm. Low: 22.

Saturday: Clouds continue to break up, giving way to a sunny afternoon. High: 37.

Sunday: A very sunny day, with temperatures touching 40. High: 41.

