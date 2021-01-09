Barbour County educators roll up their sleeves

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Barbour County teachers over the age of 50 rolled up their sleeves for their covid-19 vaccine Friday.

Governor Jim Justice announced last week that students will be heading back to in-person learning starting on January 19.

“We are committing to offer vaccines to all teachers and all staff and all service personnel,” said Governor Jim Justice.

“I just want to get back to normal,” said Mary McCartney who works at Belington Middle School as a parent liaison.

McCartney is a parent herself and was eager to get the vaccine.

“The reason I wanted to take the vaccine is first of all I have a child with special needs, that concerns me because I wouldn’t be a responsible parent if I didn’t take care of him,” said McCartney.

We were there as teachers and service personnel received the first doses.

“You have to take the will of the people in your county and consider the circumstances, all the variables...the infection rates,” said Superintendent Jeff Woofter.

Teachers have been vocal about the challenges of virtual learning.

They believe the vaccine is a shot at getting students back in the classroom.

“This is not the way we were taught how to teach,” Leo Roe teaches art at Philippi and Belington Middle School.

Roe says in-school learning paints a better picture for kids.

“Hopefully we will be able to get the kids back in and start having class again. It’s very hard to teach a hands on class like art when you don’t have the kids there,” said Roe.

Woofter said the next round of doses will arrive in the coming weeks.

