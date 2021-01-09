Derrick Evans announces his resignation from W.Va. House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Delegate Derrick Evans (R-Wayne) announced his resignation on Saturday from the West Virginia House of Delegates, effective immediately.

In a letter to Gov. Jim Justice, Evans wrote, “I hereby resign as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, effective immediately.”

Evans released the following statement:

“The past few days have certainly been a difficult time for my family, colleagues and myself, so I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love. I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians. I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state. And more importantly, I hope it helps to begin the healing process, so we can all move forward and come together as ‘One Nation, Under God.’”

