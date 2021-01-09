Advertisement

Derrick Evans announces his resignation from W.Va. House of Delegates

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec. 14, 2020, in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Evans recorded video of himself and fellow supporters of President Trump storming the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.(PERRY BENNETT/WEST VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE VIA AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Delegate Derrick Evans (R-Wayne) announced his resignation on Saturday from the West Virginia House of Delegates, effective immediately.

In a letter to Gov. Jim Justice, Evans wrote, “I hereby resign as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, effective immediately.”

Evans released the following statement:

“The past few days have certainly been a difficult time for my family, colleagues and myself, so I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love. I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians. I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state. And more importantly, I hope it helps to begin the healing process, so we can all move forward and come together as ‘One Nation, Under God.’”

