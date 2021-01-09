“Let Us Play”: Protesters gather at Capitol to urge earlier start date for winter sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Student-athletes, coaches & parents from across the state gathered outside the Captiol on Friday afternoon chanting “Let us play,” as Governor Jim Justice walked into his press briefing on Friday.

Justice pushed back the start date of winter sports in December until at least March 1. Students are set to return to the classroom on January 19, which demonstrators say should also be the day where athletes are permitted to return to practice.

The Governor paused from reading off the list of the most recent COVID-19 deaths in the state to address the protest.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.