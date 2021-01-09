Advertisement

No. 14 WVU hosts No. 4 Texas in stiff Saturday test

4th ranked Longhorns are undefeated in conference play
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 14 West Virginia (9-3) will host No. 4 Texas (9-1) on Saturday afternoon at the Coliseum.

The Longhorns are ranked in the top 5 for the first time since 2011 and are undefeated in conference play after wins over Oklahoma State, No. 4 Kansas and Iowa State.

They top the conference in defense, holding opponent to 38-percent from the field and 63 points per game.

Coach Bob Huggins said this is the best team Shaka Smart has had in Austin. They are led by three upperclassmen guards in Matt Colemen III, Courtney Ramey & Andrew Jones. Each average 13 points per game.

Tip off between the Mountaineers & the Longhorns is set for

