Advertisement

Possible fentanyl exposure sends nurse, correctional officer to hospital

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A corrections officer and a nurse were sent to the hospital Friday evening for possible exposure to fentanyl, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. It happened at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston.

Lawrence Messina, spokesperson for WVDHS, says two inmates appeared to be in need of medical assistance when staff, including a corrections officer and a nurse, responded.

Messina says the nurse and corrections officer then began to exhibit signs of medical distress themselves, so they were sent to an outside hospital as a precaution. Messina adds given the possibility they had been exposed to suspected contraband fentanyl, the facility decontaminated the area where the incident happened with help from the Charleston Fire Department.

Both the officer and nurse have been released from the hospital and are in good condition, Messina says. However, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is now investigating the incident along with WVSP. Messina says this is in accordance with DCR policy.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
W.Va. Delegate Derrick Evans federally charged for storming U.S. Capitol
Police car
Routine traffic stop leads to methamphetamine and concealed weapon discovery
Senator Joe Manchin becomes most powerful Senator
Crews respond to Harrison County fire
Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County
Stimulus Money
When should you expect to receive your stimulus check?

Latest News

Doctor Kelsie Snow presenting a syringe to students as part of a practice run.
Barbour County educators roll up their sleeves
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Derrick Evans announces his resignation from W.Va. House of Delegates
Koby Francis
Suspect in officer shooting returned from West Virginia
The WV DHHR is reporting 16 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 1,880 new cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths in W.Va.