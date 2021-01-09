Small businesses still facing hardships during pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Small businesses in our area are continuing to face financial hardships during the pandemic.

For a business in Harrison County, they’re feeling the effects.

“We were in the process of a remodel,”

Beth Hoskinson and her husband own Looking Glass Consignment Shoppe. Just like many small businesses, their store was thriving before the pandemic hit, but now as it has prolonged, Hoskinson says it hasn’t been easy.

“From June to December of 2019 through June to December of 2020, we sold 60,000 less items of clothing, purses, shoes and all of that,” she said.

Luckily the pandemic did allow them to eventually remodel which has helped keep the business standing.

“That allowed us to make the first floor have all of the furniture, which we didn’t have before, and that’s what’s carrying us right now,” Hoskinson said.

However, even with the new additional revenue, they still don’t find this time to be a smooth sail, and they’re not alone.

According to the West Virginia Association of Regional Councils, so far over 600 businesses in the state have reported they’ve been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

“Mom and pop shops and mom and pop restaurants are struggling right now. They’re not getting the regular foot traffic for lots of reasons and we understand,” Hoskinson said.

Which is why all business owners are sending out a friendly reminder.

“Just remember we’re here and stop to see us from time to time.”

