West Virginia hosts No. 17 Texas & Collier on Saturday

Collier is averaging 23 points & 11 rebounds
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball hosts No. 17 Texas on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. at the Coliseum.

The Longhorns (8-1) have won 5 straight games. They rank second in the Big 12 conference, averaging 80 points per game.

Junior forward Charli Collier makes them go. The potential first overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft is averaging 23 points and 11 rebounds per game.

