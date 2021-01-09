West Virginia hosts No. 17 Texas & Collier on Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball hosts No. 17 Texas on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. at the Coliseum.

The Longhorns (8-1) have won 5 straight games. They rank second in the Big 12 conference, averaging 80 points per game.

Junior forward Charli Collier makes them go. The potential first overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft is averaging 23 points and 11 rebounds per game.

