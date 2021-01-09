WVU OL Mike Brown accepts invite to 2021 Hula Bowl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior offensive lineman Mike Brown has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Hula Bowl.

The Hula Bowl is excited to announce that Michael Brown from West Virginia University has ACCEPTED to come and play at the 2021 Hula Bowl in Hawaii!!#hulabowl #hawaii #CollegeFootball #WestVirginia @Iam_MikeBrown pic.twitter.com/9oV8E9PfKK — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) January 8, 2021

The college football all-star game will take place on January 31st in Honolulu and allow Brown to showcase his skills to NFL scouts.

Brown was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020, starting in all 10 games at right guard for WVU.

