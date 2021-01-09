Advertisement

WVU OL Mike Brown accepts invite to 2021 Hula Bowl

Second team all-Big 12 selection
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior offensive lineman Mike Brown has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Hula Bowl.

The college football all-star game will take place on January 31st in Honolulu and allow Brown to showcase his skills to NFL scouts.

Brown was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020, starting in all 10 games at right guard for WVU.

