WVU OL Mike Brown accepts invite to 2021 Hula Bowl
Second team all-Big 12 selection
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior offensive lineman Mike Brown has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Hula Bowl.
The college football all-star game will take place on January 31st in Honolulu and allow Brown to showcase his skills to NFL scouts.
Brown was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020, starting in all 10 games at right guard for WVU.
