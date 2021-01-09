WVU wrestling opens 2021 campaign on Sunday with three matches

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia wrestling will begin its 2021 slate on Sunday with a quad meet featuring Kent State, Ohio & No. 8 Virginia Tech.

The Mountaineers boast three nationally ranked wrestlers on its roster.

A trio of Mountaineers open the season ranked inside the top 25 of their respective weight classes by several publications! #HailWV



MORE INFO ⤵



📰 https://t.co/vETGYUjFjY pic.twitter.com/Ar6KlxF9CQ — WVU Wrestling (@WVUWrestling) January 6, 2021

Reigning Big 12 champion & wrestler of the year Noah Adams has been pegged as the top dog at 197 lbs. The Coal City, WV native went 32-0 in his sophomore campaign and qualified for the NCAA tournament before it was canceled in March due to COVID-19.

Redshirt junior transfer from Old Dominion, Killian Cardinale, is ranked in the top 15 at 125 by multiple outlets and junior Caleb Rea is in the top 20 at 141.

Head coach Tim Flynn enters year three at the helm for the Mountaineers.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.