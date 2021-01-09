Advertisement

WVU wrestling opens 2021 campaign on Sunday with three matches

Boasts 3 nationally ranked wrestlers
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia wrestling will begin its 2021 slate on Sunday with a quad meet featuring Kent State, Ohio & No. 8 Virginia Tech.

The Mountaineers boast three nationally ranked wrestlers on its roster.

Reigning Big 12 champion & wrestler of the year Noah Adams has been pegged as the top dog at 197 lbs. The Coal City, WV native went 32-0 in his sophomore campaign and qualified for the NCAA tournament before it was canceled in March due to COVID-19.

Redshirt junior transfer from Old Dominion, Killian Cardinale, is ranked in the top 15 at 125 by multiple outlets and junior Caleb Rea is in the top 20 at 141.

Head coach Tim Flynn enters year three at the helm for the Mountaineers.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
W.Va. Delegate Derrick Evans federally charged for storming U.S. Capitol
Police car
Routine traffic stop leads to methamphetamine and concealed weapon discovery
Senator Joe Manchin becomes most powerful Senator
Crews respond to Harrison County fire
Crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County
Stimulus Money
When should you expect to receive your stimulus check?

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
Jones’ game-winning three pushes No. 4 Texas past No. 14 WVU, 72-70
Charli Collier
West Virginia hosts No. 17 Texas & Collier on Saturday
Mike Brown
WVU OL Mike Brown accepts invite to 2021 Hula Bowl
Alderson Broaddus men's basketball
Alderson Broaddus wins first game as member of MEC