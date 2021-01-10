Advertisement

Arizona GOP to vote on resolution to censure Cindy McCain

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Cindy McCain waves to the crowd after being...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Cindy McCain waves to the crowd after being acknowledged by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey during his State of the State address on the opening day of the legislative session at the Capitol in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Republican Party will vote Jan. 23 on a resolution to censure Cindy McCain for publicly endorsing President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat.

On Saturday afternoon, the party reported the Maricopa County GOP had voted and passed a resolution to censure McCain, the widow of former Arizona Sen. John McCain.

But the state party later said in statement that “there was a call, a second, and near unanimous cheering/approval - but resolutions can’t be amended from the floor.”

Cindy McCain tweeted that she is “a proud lifelong Republican and will continue to support candidates who put country over party and stand for the rule of law.”

John McCain was censured in 2014 by the party for what they saw as an insufficiently conservative voting record. He died in 2018.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly called the move to censure Cindy McCain “embarrassing and shameful,” adding that she “has always done what she thinks is right for Arizona and our country. That’s something we should all admire, no matter which party we belong to.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Two dead after head-on collision on I-79, police say
The WV DHHR is reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 1,434 new cases of COVID-19, 12 additional deaths in W.Va.
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Derrick Evans announces his resignation from W.Va. House of Delegates
West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
W.Va. Delegate Derrick Evans federally charged for storming U.S. Capitol
File image
Possible fentanyl exposure sends nurse, correctional officer to hospital

Latest News

FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures...
Arnold Schwarzenegger likens Capitol riot to Kristallnacht in rebuke of Trump
House Democrats chart a plan for efforts to remove President Trump.
Congress weighs Trump's removal
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus...
Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can’t be priests
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover