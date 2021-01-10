Betty Jane Smith Jackson Betty Jane Smith Jackson, 73, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, following an extended illness. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 25, 1947, a daughter of the late Carl M. and Mary Virginia Smith. Betty married Kenneth Doswell Jackson Sr. who preceded her in death. She is survived by one son, Kenneth Jackson Jr. and fiancé Kristina Case of Magnolia, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jordan M. Gain, Brionna Dobbs, and Mason Geiselman; one brother, William Smith and wife Noreen of Clarksburg; and one sister, Mary Jo Franklin of Washington D.C. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara J. Noble, Flora Mae Smith, and Carl Smith Jr. Betty was a graduate of Washington Irving High School Class of 1965. She was a LPN formerly working at Prince George’s County Hospital and retired from Asbury Methodist Village Retirement Home. She was Methodist by faith. A private Interment will be held at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

